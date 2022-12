Johnson (back) compiled two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) over 13 minutes Friday versus Maine.

Johnson hasn't been a particularly big scorer for 905 this season, averaging 5.9 points per contest, but his three field-goal attempts fall well below his average of 7.1 per contest on the year. He should see a bit more action and take more shots moving forward, assuming he can remain healthy.