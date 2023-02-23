Johnson (groin) logged 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes during the 905's 114-110 loss to Windy City on Wednesday.

Fortunately for Johnson, the All-Star break helped prevent him from logging multiple absences because of his previous groin injury. Dalano Banton was assigned to the 905 before Wednesday, but Johnson is expected to continue being part of their starting lineup, at least until Jeff Dowtin is ready to play again after sitting out against Windy City.