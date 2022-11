Johnson (undisclosed) finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 15 minutes Tuesday versus the Swarm.

Johnson missed the previous game while rehabbing an injury, but he wasn't out long. Unfortunately, he struggled with his shot in the contest, which has been the case all season, shooting just 16.7 percent from beyond the arc and 36.4 percent from the field.