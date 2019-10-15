Kramer (leg) was waived by the Suns on Tuesday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kramer failed to play in a preseason contest for the Suns due to a left tibia stress reaction, and he's been let go with the regular season right around the corner. Norense Odiase and Tariq Owens were also cut loose Tuesday.

