Nwaba logged 23 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 win over Wisconsin.

Nwaba has now topped 20 points in back-to-back matchups after being held below that mark in his previous four appearances. He's averaging 15.6 points and 8.0 rebounds in 34.7 minutes per game during the regular season.