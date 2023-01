Nwaba compiled 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to Ontario.

Nwaba scored in double figures for a fifth consecutive game Sunday, and he's posted double-doubles in two of his last three appearances. He's averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per game over eight regular-season appearances.