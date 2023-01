Nwaba totaled six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and a rebound in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-108 win over Windy City.

Nwaba tallied 23 points during Motor City's last game, but he was unable to generate the same production Saturday despite topping 30 minutes as a starter. He's now averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34.6 minutes per game to begin the regular season.