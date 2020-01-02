Nwaba (Achilles) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nwaba is set to miss the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles, prompting Brooklyn to part ways with the 26-year-old. Prior to getting hurt, Nwaba posted averages of 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per tilt (20 games).