David Nwaba: Waived by Nets
Nwaba (Achilles) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Nwaba is set to miss the remainder of the season due to a torn Achilles, prompting Brooklyn to part ways with the 26-year-old. Prior to getting hurt, Nwaba posted averages of 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per tilt (20 games).
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...