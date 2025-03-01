The 76ers waived Roddy on Friday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Roddy appeared in three games for the 76ers since being signed to a two-way contract Feb. 20. He was a healthy scratch during the Sixers' loss to the Knicks on Thursday, and he will now cede his spot on the 15-man roster to Jalen Hood-Schifino. Roddy has appeared in 30 regular-season games (including three starts) between the Hawks and 76ers and is averaging 4.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 12.5 minutes per game.