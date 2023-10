Shriver was drafted by the Austin Spurs at No. 7 overall in the 2023 G League Draft.

Shriver was a fifth-year transfer to VCU from Hartford for the 2022-23 campaign. He ended up averaging 6.5 points across 19.2 minutes per game. The wing shot 40.3 percent from beyond the arc, but just 40.2 from the floor. He will now look to make an impression in Austin.