Stockton notched 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 29 minutes in Tuesday's win over Westchester.

Stockton ended just two assists shy of putting up his second double-double of the season, and the 29-year-old veteran continues to put up strong numbers for the Hustle. He is averaging 15.2 points per game and has scored at least 19 points in three of his last four outings.