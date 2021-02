Stockton notched 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Blue.

Stockton tied his season-high mark in assists, but he hasn't displayed the same passing talent as his father, John Stockton -- he has dished out four or fewer dimes in the other three contests. He's also shooting a meager 29.6 percent from three-point range, so he's struggling to make an impact even when he's scoring 13.8 points per tilt.