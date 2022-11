Stockton mustered 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and five steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 127-124 loss to Iowa.

Stockton has only appeared in three games with Fort Wayne, but he's posted a double-double in each of those contests. He also notched season highs in rebounds and steals during Friday's loss.