Stockton recorded 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) over 29 minutes in Monday's loss to Memphis.

Stockton added a major spark off the bench by rounding out his 19-point performance with four rebounds, nine assists, one steal and a block. Despite his valiant effort, the Lakers still came up short. The 28-year-old has produced 13 points and 25.5 per game this season.