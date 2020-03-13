David Stockton: Drops 27 points in win
Stockton scored 27 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with eight assists, two rebounds, one steal and a block during Wednesday's win over Austin.
Stockton put on a show with his highest scoring game since Nov. 30, when he opened up for 30 points against Rio Grande Valley. The 28-year-old unleashed 15 points in the fourth quarter alone en route to the victory. It is unclear when he and the Lakers will return to action as the G League season has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus precautions.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.