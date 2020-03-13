Stockton scored 27 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with eight assists, two rebounds, one steal and a block during Wednesday's win over Austin.

Stockton put on a show with his highest scoring game since Nov. 30, when he opened up for 30 points against Rio Grande Valley. The 28-year-old unleashed 15 points in the fourth quarter alone en route to the victory. It is unclear when he and the Lakers will return to action as the G League season has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus precautions.