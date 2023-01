Stockton totaled nine points (2-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 win over Maine.

Stockton was inefficient from the field and snapped his seven-game double-digit scoring streak. However, he was able to salvage his production by dishing out a team-high 10 assists. Across 25 appearances, the 31-year-old is averaging 12.6 points and 8.6 assists in 31.1 minutes per game.