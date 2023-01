Stockton recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to Lakeland.

Stockton scored his most points since Dec. 29, when he posted a season-high 27 in a win over Windy City. He also tied Justin Anderson with a team-high four steals, which was one short of Stockton's season high.