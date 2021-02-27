Stockton notched 33 points (13-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Thursday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Stockton was coming off two single-digit scoring performances, but he came out of nowhere to deliver a season-high 33 points while also posting season-best marks in field goals made, three-pointers made and steals. Stockton is an accomplished G League veteran and has scored in double digits in all but three games to date, meaning he should be one of Memphis' main scoring threats on a regular basis.