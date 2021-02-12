Stockton had nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 21 minutes in Thursday's win over Canton.

Stockton scored 16 points and dished out six assists in the season opener, and while he wasn't able to record double-digit scoring figures in this one, he still delivered a decent output. Stockton will probably remain as the starting point guard moving forward even if he fails to record big scoring figures on most nights, as he has an above-average vision and should record assists with ease.