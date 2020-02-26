Stockton tallied 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists and one steal during Sunday's win against Iowa.

Stockton fell just shy of a double-double as he recorded his fifth 20+ point game of the season. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 assists across 24 minutes of action.