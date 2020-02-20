David Stockton: Logs double-double
Stockton posted 16 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and a steal during Wednesday's win over Texas.
Stockton reached double figures in scoring for the fifth straight game while logging his third double-double of the season (16 points, 10 assists). Despite tweaking his hamstring in December, the 28-year-old seems to be finding his stride as of late.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...