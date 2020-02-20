Stockton posted 16 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and a steal during Wednesday's win over Texas.

Stockton reached double figures in scoring for the fifth straight game while logging his third double-double of the season (16 points, 10 assists). Despite tweaking his hamstring in December, the 28-year-old seems to be finding his stride as of late.