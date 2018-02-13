Stockton will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 26 year old former King has been a clutch point guard for the Reno Bighorns, averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.1 made threes per game over 15 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during the NBA All-Star festivities.