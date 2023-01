Stockton managed 20 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 124-116 win over Lakeland.

Stockton struggled from the field but still scored at least 20 points for a second straight game. He also dished out a team-high 10 assists, marking his seventh double-double, but he also committed six turnovers. The 31-year-old point guard is certainly capable of stuffing the stat sheet, but he struggles to dominate consistently.