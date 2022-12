Stockton produced 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-105 loss to Cleveland.

Stockton scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 27, but he recorded just as many turnovers (five) as assists. Across eight games, the 31-year-old is averaging 10.1 points, 7.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.