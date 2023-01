Stockton produced 27 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 131-121 win over Windy City.

Stockton set season highs in points and assists while notching his third double-double of the campaign. Across 16 games, the 31-year-old is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 assists in 29.7 minutes per game.