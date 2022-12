Stockton tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 134-96 win over Santa Cruz in the G League Showcase.

Stockton missed just one shot from the field en route to his first double-digit scoring outing over his past three games. He also dished out eight assists, falling two short of his fourth double-double.