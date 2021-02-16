Stockton posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Monday's win over Salt Lake City.

This was Stockton's most complete game of the season even though he struggled from deep, as he made his presence felt on both ends of the court while also pacing the Hustle to their second win of the campaign. The son of an NBA legend in John Stockton, the 29-year-old point guard has been thriving as a scorer early in the season since he has scored in double digits in three of his first four games of the campaign.