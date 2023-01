Stockton tallied 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 win over Salt Lake City.

Stockton extended his double-digit scoring streak to six games and has recorded two double-doubles during that stretch. Across 23 appearances, he's averaging 12.9 points and 8.5 assists in 31.1 minutes per game.