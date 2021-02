Stockton had 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three steals and a rebound across 28 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Wolves.

Stockton has been scoring at a high clip of late, and he has surpassed the 20-point mark in each of his last two games -- he hadn't done that in any of his previous contests during the current campaign. The G League veteran is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 assists per game for the Hustle in 11 appearances.