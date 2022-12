Stockton managed 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 132-131 win over the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League Showcase.

Stockton struggled from inside the arc but still scored in double figures for a second straight game. The 31-year-old point guard also dished out at least seven assists for a fourth consecutive contest and recorded multiple steals for the fourth time this season.