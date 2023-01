Stockton mustered 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 129-123 win over Wisconsin.

Stockton was efficient from the field and scored in double figures for a third straight game. Across 20 appearances, he's averaging 12.2 points while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three.