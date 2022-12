Stockton produced 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 129-119 loss to Windy City.

Stockton was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 17 points. He also tied his season high with six boards and dished out at least eight assists for the fifth time this year.