Stockton registered 19 points (7-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss against Erie.

Stockton has shown the ability to contribute on both ends of the court on a steady basis and has been able to score regularly as well, averaging 14.7 points per game. That's his lowest scoring output in six G League seasons, though, but it has been enough to make him a reliable contributor for the Hustle on a game-to-game basis.