Stockton will sign with Medi Bayreuth of the German BBL league, Sportando reports.

After a pair of 10-day deals with the Jazz late last season, Stockton ultimately received a deal to remain with the club through the end of the year. However, he only got on the court for three games and was merely emergency depth. Stockton became a restricted free agent this offseason, but instead of trying to stick it out with the Jazz or find another team in the NBA, he'll head back overseas on what is presumably a more lucrative deal. Stockton is no stranger to playing overseas, as he spent the 2016-17 campaign playing in stints with New Zealand and Cedevita.