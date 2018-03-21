Davion Berry: Finest scoring performance in month
Berry totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's 101-96 loss at Reno.
This was Berry's best scoring performance in nearly a month as he was able to convert 46.7 percent of his 15 shot attempts. The former Weber State product is contributing 11.6 points and 2.4 assists per contest with Raptors 905 this year.
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...