Berry totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's 101-96 loss at Reno.

This was Berry's best scoring performance in nearly a month as he was able to convert 46.7 percent of his 15 shot attempts. The former Weber State product is contributing 11.6 points and 2.4 assists per contest with Raptors 905 this year.