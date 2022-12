Warren managed 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 141-100 loss to Westchester.

Despite missing all four of his three-point attempts, Warren still managed to score a season-high 18 points. Across seven appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 6.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game.