Warren tallied six points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 loss to Birmingham.

Warren couldn't find any offensive rhythm during the regular-season finale, but he salvaged his production with nine boards and two steals. He'll end the regular season with averages of 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.