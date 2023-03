Warren produced 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 loss to Windy City.

Warren notched his eighth double-digit scoring performance of the campaign and nearly posted his first double-double by snagging a season-high nine boards. He's averaging 6.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game, but he could continue garnering an increased role if College Park's injury list remains long.