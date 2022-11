Warren registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 145-123 loss to Capital City.

Warren set season highs in points, rebounds, blocks and minutes during Tuesday's blowout loss. Across three appearances, the 6-foot-6 forward has averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.