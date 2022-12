Warren produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 127-106 win over Maine.

Warren was efficient from the field en route to his third double-digit scoring performance of the season. Across nine games, the 23-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.4 minutes per game.