Reed managed 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists during Tuesday's loss against Delaware.

Reed was once again a major force for the Skyforce on Tuesday, as the guard tallied his third double-double over his past five outings while playing at least 36 minutes for the fourth straight game. During his fantastic five-game stretch dating back to Feb. 3, Reed is averaging outstanding numbers including 19.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.