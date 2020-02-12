Davon Reed: Continues fantastic play
Reed managed 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists during Tuesday's loss against Delaware.
Reed was once again a major force for the Skyforce on Tuesday, as the guard tallied his third double-double over his past five outings while playing at least 36 minutes for the fourth straight game. During his fantastic five-game stretch dating back to Feb. 3, Reed is averaging outstanding numbers including 19.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...