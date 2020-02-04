Davon Reed: Double-double in win
Reed managed 13 points (3-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one bock during Monday's win over Salt Lake City.
Reed was plus-six in 35 minutes of action Monday. Although the guard struggled offensively despite totaling 13 points, Reed picked up the pace on the glass to secure a double-double. The Miami product is so far averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest in the G League.
