Reed scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 win over the Wolves.

The Miami product continued his strong start to Grand Rapids' season with his first double-double of the year. Reed is averaging 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.8 points and 2.5 steals per game across 37.3 minutes per game to start the season. The 26-year-old's next chance to continue his solid season comes Sunday against Windy City.