Davon Reed: Flirts with double-double
Reed tallied 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist during Friday's loss at Austin.
Reed turned in an outstanding overall outing Friday by tying a team-high with 17 points offensively while finishing just one rebound shy of a double-double. The Miami (FL) product is currently averaging 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 12 G League starts this year.
