Davon Reed: Limited on glass Friday
Reed had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in Friday's loss at Northern Arizona.
Reed managed double figures offensively for the fourth time in his past six outings but was limited on the glass Friday, only hauling in one board. The Miami product is currently posting 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for Sioux Falls this season.
