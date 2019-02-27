Reed finished Tuesday's loss to the Charge with 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Reed got the start at power forward, joining the Pacers other two-way player, Edmond Sumners, as the main catalyst for Fort Wayne's offense. With three members of Fort Wayne receiving DNPs, Reed took the majority of the minutes but it's not clear if that's a strategy the Mad Ants will continue to use in the future.