Reed managed 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal during Friday's loss against Stockton.

Although Reed recorded what might look like a fabulous stat-line including 16 points and eight rebounds, the guard finished minus-17 in point differential while committing five turnovers. The Miami (FL) product however is still putting a solid first-half together, as Reed is averaging 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per outing.