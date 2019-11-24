Reed tallied 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks during Friday's loss at Agua Caliente.

Reed struggled mightily from the field Friday particularly from three-range range, as the guard missed all six attempts from deep but nevertheless still managed double figures. Reed is averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists through seven-played G League games.