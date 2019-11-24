Davon Reed: Struggles from floor in loss
Reed tallied 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks during Friday's loss at Agua Caliente.
Reed struggled mightily from the field Friday particularly from three-range range, as the guard missed all six attempts from deep but nevertheless still managed double figures. Reed is averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists through seven-played G League games.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...