Reed was waived by the Suns on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Suns recently signed Jamal Crawford to a contract and needed to open up a roster spot, so Reed will be the player that gets released in the corresponding move. Look for Reed to try and latch on elsewhere in the coming few days, but if he doesn't drum up much interest, there's a chance he lands in the G-League to start the year. Reed could also consider heading overseas if a more lucrative contract is offered. In 21 games as a rookie last season, Reed averaged 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds across 11.5 minutes.