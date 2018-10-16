Davon Reed: Waived by Suns
Reed was waived by the Suns on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Suns recently signed Jamal Crawford to a contract and needed to open up a roster spot, so Reed will be the player that gets released in the corresponding move. Look for Reed to try and latch on elsewhere in the coming few days, but if he doesn't drum up much interest, there's a chance he lands in the G-League to start the year. Reed could also consider heading overseas if a more lucrative contract is offered. In 21 games as a rookie last season, Reed averaged 3.0 points and 1.9 rebounds across 11.5 minutes.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...