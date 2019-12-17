Daxter Miles: 5-for-9 from deep

Miles tallied 26 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-100 G League loss to Santa Clara.

Miles has found a rhythm lately, shooting a combined 17-for-31 along with 10 three-pointers across the past two contests. Despite his recent efforts, the G League Suns haven't won since Nov. 21. Miles will look to stay hot and scratch a win across in his next outing Tuesday against Salt Lake City.